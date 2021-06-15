Ex-B.A.P member Himchan in stable condition following alleged suicide attempt

Former B.A.P member Himchan is reportedly in a stable condition after an alleged attempt to take his own life on Sunday (June 13).

On June 14, South Korean news outlet Star News reported that the former idol had supposedly attempted suicide on the night of June 13. According to the publication, per a translation by Soompi, Himchan’s mother had been contacted by concerned acquaintances and was able to intervene in time. He is purportedly now in a non-life-threatening condition and is recuperating at home.

Prior to the incident, Himchan had issued an apology on his personal Instagram account, where he addressed previous controversies regarding alleged sexual assault and drink-driving offences.

“There are a lot of reasons why I’m speaking up so belatedly, but I have been staying quiet because there are different stories than the truth,” he wrote, per The Straits Times. “I apologise. And I am sorry again. I hope everyone stays safe and happy. Goodbye. Thank you.”

In 2018, a woman in her 20s had accused Himchan of sexual assault during a gathering at a guest house. Earlier this year, he was later sentenced to 10 months in prison and 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment programme. The singer had maintained that there was no sexual assault throughout his trial.

Himchan was also under investigation for drunk driving last October. “I am regretting and reflecting on drunk driving,” he in a statement to fans at the time. “I will earnestly take part in a police investigation if there is need for one in the future. Also, from today onward, I will be living my life with self-restraint and self-reflection.”