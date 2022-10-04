Former Beast member Jang Hyun-seung joins Mine Field under new stage name ABLE

Ex-Beast member Jang Hyun-seung has signed to South Korean label Mine Field, under which he will be promoting as ABLE.

On October 1, Mine Field announced via its official Instagram account that Jang would be joining the agency as a soloist under the stage name ABLE. It also released new black-and-white profile photos taken of the singer, and launched his official Instagram profile.

Mine Field was first launched in 2021 by South Korean rapper Swings, and largely comprises artists who release hip-hop music like Chillin Homie, Vapo and Dut2.

Jang is best known for being a former member of the boyband Beast, as well as half of the duo Troublemaker with HyunA under CUBE Entertainment. He left the boyband in 2016 to pursue a solo career, while the rest of the group went on to establish their own agency and rebrand as Highlight.

His last music had been his 2020 digital single ‘I want to wrap your cold hands warmly’, which was released a few months after his discharge from military service earlier that year.

