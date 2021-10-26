Former Big Hit Music producer Adora to debut as a soloist

South Korean producer Adora will soon be making her debut as a soloist.

On October 25, South Korean news outlet Media Pen reported that the 24-year-old producer had signed with new agency AURA Entertainment, and is set to embark on a solo career.

“We have signed an exclusive contract with the artist Adora,” wrote the agency in a press statement. “Adora, who has received a lot of attention and love as a composer and producer, is preparing to write her story as an artist. We ask for your interest and love for the artist Adora’s activities, which are about to begin.”

Adora – real name Kim Soo-hyun – was a former member of Big Hit Music’s in-house producer team. She had been recruited in 2016 through the label’s “Next New Creator” audition, and has penned several hits for K-pop superstars BTS, including ‘Idol’, ‘Spring Day’ and ‘Boy With Luv’.

Over the years, keen-eared ARMYs (BTS’ official fanbase) have identified Adora’s vocals in the background of many of the boyband’s songs such as ‘134340’, ‘Home’ and rapper Suga’s solo track ‘Seesaw’, which she had also helped co-compose.

Additionally, the upcoming soloist has previously written and composed songs for boyband TXT such as ‘Blue Hour’, ‘Maze in the Mirror’, and ‘Wishlist’. Under HYBE labels, she had also contributed the tracks ‘Labyrinth’ and ‘Siren’s Call’ to former Source Music girl group GFRIEND.

Adora had also previously been a trainee under Music K Entertainment, and was in the original line-up of now-disbanded girl group The Ark. She was later cut from the act’s final debut line-up for unknown reasons.