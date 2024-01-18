Former Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish is in the studio with Spiritbox

Former Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish is working on new music with Spiritbox, it has been revealed.
Last month, BMTH announced that they’d parted ways with keyboardist, songwriter and studio wiz Fish. “We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future,” they wrote.
Oli Sykes and co. have since embarked on a UK and Ireland arena tour, which is scheduled to run until next Tuesday (January 23). Fish, meanwhile, has seemingly been busy with a new studio project.
As Kerrang! reports, the musician appears to be collaborating with Canadian metalcore outfit Spiritbox. The group’s guitarist Mike Stringer recently took to Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes video from the session.
A screenshot of the upload shows Fish sitting in front of a mixing desk, a set of speakers and a laptop as he works on a track. Stringer tagged Fish in the post as well as Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante.
Spiritbox released their debut studio album, ‘Eternal Blue’, back in 2021. They’ve since shared two EPs: ‘Rotoscope’ (2022) and ‘The Fear Of Fear’ (2023).
JORDAN FISH & SPIRITBOX?!??! pic.twitter.com/pcjj18LfOd
— Madi✧˖°. (@ThousandAbove) January 17, 2024
During an interview with NME last summer, LaPlante explained: “We’re just writing music that we like: sometimes it’s going to be heavy-sounding or feeling; sometimes it’s going to be really beautiful and light-feeling and maybe the lyrics are just a little bit heavy.”
She continued: “I think that we’ll always make heavy music. But it’s fun to know that our fans are accepting of whatever we make. They’re letting us figure ourselves out in real time.
“I like that they’re open-minded, but they’re also really honest. They don’t just lap up anything we do. They’re critical. I hope that we continue to attract really open-minded people.”
Late last month, Fish posted a photo of himself working on new music in a studio setting shortly after his departure from BMTH was announced.
Fish joined Bring Me The Horizon in 2012, and had been instrumental in shaping the band’s songwriting approach and modern sound by adding more electronic elements – particularly on their 2013 album ‘Sempiternal’.
He was also part of the group for 2015’s ‘That’s The Spirit’, 2019’s ‘amo’ and 2020’s ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’.
Bring Me The Horizon recently teased a reunion with producer Dan Lancaster. Meanwhile, fans are speculating over possible upcoming collaborations with Billie Eilish and Underoath.
The group have been previewing material from their next album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ on their current tour. BMTH gave their latest single ‘Kool-Aid’ its live debut at the opening night in Cardiff last week.
Speaking to NME at Download Festival last June, Oli Sykes described ‘…NeX GEn’ as “unhinged”.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a hyper-pop album, but I’ve definitely been inspired by that world,” he said. “I admire how obnoxious, trashy and in your face that music feels, which is what I was drawn to when I got into emo, hardcore and screamo.”