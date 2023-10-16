Former (G)I-DLE member Soojin reportedly working on solo music

Former (G)I-DLE singer Soojin is reportedly preparing to make her solo debut after signing with a new agency.

On October 16, South Korean news outlet SpoTV News reported that ex-(G)I-DLE member Soojin is currently “quietly preparing to make a solo comeback”, as translated by Korea JoongAng Daily.

This was followed by a separate report by News1, which claimed that Soojin had signed an exclusive contract with a newly founded K-pop agency called BRD Communications.

The news outlet also alleged that the singer is preparing to release music later this month under her new label. At the time of publishing, neither the singer nor the agency have commented on the reports.

Soojin first made her debut in 2018 as a member of (G)I-DLE under CUBE Entertainment. In February 2021, Soojin became the subject of bullying allegations by former classmates, resulting in her going on hiatus the following month. Soojin would leave both the group and the K-pop agency in August 2021.

Korea JoongAng Daily notes that Soojin said in September 2022 that she “had not been the most diligent of students during middle school” but maintained that she was not involved in any “severe violence, abuse or exploitation”.

Following her departure from the girl group, Soojin remained largely out of the public eye until June 2023. If true, her upcoming project will be her first solo music and release since the controversy.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE released their first-ever full English EP ‘Heat’ earlier this month, in collaboration with American label 88rising, led by the single ‘I Want That’. The quintet are currently on the Asian leg of their ‘I am FREE-TY’ world tour.