Former Mr Bungle member Theobald “Theo” Lengyel arrested on suspicion of girlfriend’s murder

Theobald “Theo” Lengyel, a former member of Mr Bungle, has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend.

The musician – who was a founding member of the band – was arrested yesterday (January 2) after human remains of a person suspected to be his girlfriend Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani were found.

As reported by local ABC affiliate KRCR, police in Capitola, California discovered the remains in a wooded area of a Berkeley park and later took Lengyel into custody without incident.

The discovery comes after 54-year-old Kamakaokalani was reported missing, last seen on December 3, 2023, and an investigation into her disappearance was launched by the Capitola Police Department and El Cerrito Police Department.

According to KRCR’s report, the police asserted that foul play was involved, and Lengyel was later identified by authorities as a suspect.

DNA evidence has not yet confirmed whether or not the remains belong to Kamakaokalani.

“The diligent work of our investigators, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, has led to the apprehension of Theobald Lengyel in connection with the tragic homicide of Alice Kamakaokalanil,” a Capitola police statement read (via Blabbermouth). “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.”

Lengyel and Kamakaokalani were previously married, and outlets such as Stereogum report that Lengyel had previously been investigated for domestic violence. The couple divorced in 2017, and in that same year Kamakaokalani filed a restraining order against Lengyel.

The musician is most famous as one of the founding members of the California-based art-metal band Mr Bungle, which formed in 1985. He played keyboard and saxophone on their first two Warner Bros. releases – their self-titled 1991 album and 1995’s ‘Disco Volante’ – and remained in the band for about a decade before leaving the line-up.

Mr Bungle disbanded in 2000, however, reunited in 2020 when they released a re-recorded version of their 1986 demo ‘The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny’. Lengyel did not participate in the reunion.