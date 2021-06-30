Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar is selling the drum kit he used in the band

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar has announced he’s selling a drum kit that he used during some of the band’s most important chapters.

The custom-made kit was used during the band’s performance at the MTV VMAs in 2005, as well as recording sessions for ‘The Black Parade’.

Bryar, who left the band in 2010 after suffering a persisting problem with his wrists, is now auctioning the kit to raise funds for Tennessee’s Williamson County Animal Control and Adoption Center.

“Hi. This is my very last drum kit and it’s ready for a new home. I used this kit when mychem opened the MTV VMA’s in 2005, the following tour, and for some of the parade record. You can youtube the VMA’s to see it in action,” said Bryar in an accompanying note.

“The finish was created to match the helena days. It’s a very dark red sparkle that is almost black. it’s my favorite finish of all of the kits i’ve had. If you look closely there is still some confetti from tour that snuck into the bass drum hole. I’ll leave that in there for you.

“I will include the road case that was custom made for it. the case has spaces for all of the pieces… the bass drum, rack tom, floor tom, and snare drum. It also has the my chemical romance logo from the continuing tour that we were on. If i remember correctly the case alone was $1700.”

He added: “The drums have been in my house for a long time now so i can take these pictures now. the case is at the storage facility so i don’t have a good picture of it right now.

“When/if they sell, i will go to the storage facility to get the case and i’ll add some other stuff while i’m there. I can add a DW9000 pedal and maybe a stand or 2 or whatever else I find in there.

Just like all of the other drum kits, the money will be donated to the williamson county animal control and adoption center.

“The sizes of the drums are very interesting and they sound awesome.”

You can view the listing in full here.

Bryar retired from music in 2014 and is now a real estate agent and active supporter of dog rescue charities.

Meanwhile, MCR frontman Gerard Way recently teased in a new interview that he’s working on new music.

While Way didn’t specify what he’s been working on, MCR are set to resume their delayed reunion tour in 2022.

Following their initial disbandment in 2013, My Chemical Romance reunited and made their triumphant return to the spotlight in 2019.

Their first show in almost eight years, an instant sell-out at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, grossed a record-breaking $1.5 million, making it the venue’s most profitable event to date.