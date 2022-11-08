NewsMusic News

Former Nazareth frontman Dan McCafferty has died aged 76

McCafferty was the frontman for the band from their formation in 1968 through to 2013

Dan McCafferty
Dan McCafferty. CREDIT: Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty Images

Dan McCafferty, a founding member of the Scottish rock band Nazareth, has died.

News of the singer’s death at the age of 76 was confirmed today (November 8) by Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew.

“This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make,” Agnew wrote on Facebook. “Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time.”

McCafferty was the singer for Nazareth from their formation in 1968 through to 2013, when the band announced his retirement from touring due to health issues. He appeared on all of Nazareth’s albums up to 2014, beginning with 1971’s self-titled effort, and toured with the group for 45 years.

The last Nazareth album McCafferty was involved with was 2014’s ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Telephone’.

Dan died at 12:40 today.

Posted by Nazareth on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

In 2019, McCafferty released ‘Last Testament’, his third and final solo album, which followed 1975’s ‘Dan McCafferty’ and 1987’s ‘Into The Ring’.

Nazareth are known best for their 1975 album ‘Hair Of The Dog’, which featured the title track and a cover of The Everly Brothers ballad ‘Love Hurts’.

The band remained active, with Agnew as its only original member, and new lead singer Carl Sentance.

Earlier this year, founding member Manny Charlton passed away at the age of 80. News of the guitarist’s death was confirmed by his grandson, Jamie Charlton, who shared a photo on social media with the caption “RIP Grandad.”

Ricky Warwick, frontman of Black Star Riders and Thin Lizzy, was among those who paid tribute to McCafferty.

He wrote on Twitter: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Nazareth’s Dan McCafferty today. I was honoured to be in his company on the Rock Meets Classic Tour in 2016. My thoughts and condolences to his family and close friends.”

See more tributes to the frontman below.

Very sad news. The world lost one of the greatest singers in Rock History, my friend and Rock Meets Classic family member Dan McCafferty 😢

Posted by Mat Sinner on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

The world has lost one of the greatest singers ever alive and one of the loveliest, funniest chaps I ever had the honor…

Posted by Alexander Beyrodt on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

