Former NCT member Lucas Wong to make solo debut this year

Former NCT member Lucas Wong will make his solo debut this year, his label SM Entertainment has confirmed.

Earlier today (March 8), South Korean news outlet JTBC reported that ex-NCT singer Lucas Wong would be making his solo debut this April, with the publication citing several “music industry officials”.

The news was later confirmed by SM Entertainment, which represents Lucas, in a statement to Dispatch. “Lucas is preparing for solo activities next month,” the K-pop agency said, adding that a “detailed schedules will be revealed at a later date”.

Advertisement

The former NCT member went on hiatus in August 2021 after a South Korean netizen claiming to be his ex-girlfriend accused him of gaslighting her. Following the original post, a Chinese netizen had also come forward with similar allegations, claiming that the singer had been cheating on both users at the same time.

Lucas would later leave both NCT and its sub-group WayV in May 2023, but would remain signed under SM Entertainment, with the label saying that the singer was “planning on showing his performance though a wide variety of individual works from now on”.

Earlier this year, the Hong Kong-born K-pop idol addressed is past controversies in a two-part documentary titled Freeze and Unfreeze. Along with the release of the documentary, SM Entertainment had also launched brand-new official accounts for Lucas.

Aside from NCT and WayV, Lucas is also a member of the SM Entertainment supergroup SuperM. However, the singer’s status in the boyband is currently unclear, with the group not having released music since 2021.