Former NU’EST member Hwang Min-hyun unveils stirring new ballad ‘Again’

Ex-NU’EST member Hwang Min-hyun has released a new song titled ‘Again’ for the ongoing ‘Votiz’ music project.

On September 13 at 6PM KST, the singer unveiled a brand-new ballad track titled ‘Again’, accompanied by a charming music video. The visual features Hwang reconnecting with nature at a secluded lodge, where he wanders around the property and lounges in one of its bedrooms as he sings to the emotional new song.

“On the day I see you again / The words I have to tell you / I never stopped loving you / Not for a single day,” sings Hwang on the stirring chorus of ‘Again’.

The new ballad marks Hwang’s first music since NU’EST’s disbandment in March 2022, which was accompanied by the release of their special album ‘Needle and Bubble’. Led by the single ‘Spring, Again’, the record also commemorated their tenth and final year together.

‘Again’ is the third instalment of an ongoing music project called ‘Votiz’ by composer and vocal trainer Seo Joon-sik, which releases special collaborations between singers and songwriters. The new track features lyrics by South Korean R&B singer Colde.

The project was kicked off in late 2021 with the song ‘Hurt’, performed by EXO’s Baekhyun and singer Seo Moon-tak and written by K-pop songwriter MGR. It was later followed by ‘Prayer’ featuring vocals from Onestar and Lee Hyuk, along with lyrics by EXO’s Chanyeol.

Back in June, former NU’EST member Baekho shared plans to release a solo studio album sometime in 2022. “I am working hard in preparation to launch my solo career,” the singer told Singles Magazine at the time.