Former NU’EST singer Kim Jong-hyun to debut as a soloist in November

Ex-NU’EST singer Kim Jong-hyun has been confirmed to be making his solo debut sometime in November.

Earlier today (September 28), Kim’s label EVERMORE Entertainment issued a brief statement to Newsen announcing the K-pop idol’s forthcoming solo debut. “Kim Jong-hyun will make a comeback this November with his first mini album,” the company wrote, as translated by Soompi. According to Newsen, Kim’s forthcoming record will “capture his diverse musical spectrum as well as his limitless ability to digest different genres”.

While specifics about the release including its format, release date, tracklist and more will be unveiled by EVERMORE Entertainment at a later stage, Kim’s – who previously went under the moniker of J.R while in NU’EST – solo debut will mark his first music since the boyband disbanded earlier this year.

Advertisement

The five-piece parted ways in March following the release of their final album ‘Needle and Bubble’, featuring title track ‘Spring, Again’. The announcement of their disbandment came after Aron, Ren and J.R decided not to renew their contracts with the company in February, which occurred just weeks before NU’EST celebrated 10 years together as a group.

At the time, the boyband took to both Instagram and Weverse to personally address their fans on their disbandment. “In the past 10 years, there were many hard times and moments when we wanted to give up, but we were able to overcome them thanks to L.O.Λ.E. (NU’EST’s official fanbase),” wrote Aron.

Kim’s debut will also make him the second former member of NU’EST to do so – bandmate Baekho is due to drop his own debut solo record, titled ‘Absolute Zero’, on October 12. While his solo effort was officially confirmed by Pledis Entertainment last month, Baekho had been teasing solo music as early as June this year.