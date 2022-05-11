Former ‘Produce X 101’ contestant Oh Sae-bom is battling cancer

Produce X 101 alumni Oh Sae-bom reveals he is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Yesterday (May 10), the 27-year-old singer broke the news to his fans through a statement posted on his Instagram. In the post, Oh revealed that he was diagnosed with malignant lymphoma in January after feeling “exceptionally tired” and having “fever[s] when sleeping at night” since last year.

“It took two months to get the final diagnosis of lymphoma,” Oh’s statement reads. “I’ve been doing too many tests, I had a lot of thoughts. I couldn’t tell the people around me at the time because I was finishing the work and schedules that was already been promised and planned.”

While Oh consoled fans by sharing that he recently successfully completed a second round of chemotherapy, he also shared that his “condition of the body will get worse while undergoing chemotherapy”. As of writing, however, the singer noted that he is “not in a bad condition right now”.

“I will do my best during the treatment period to get treated well and overcome it and come back to you!” Oh added. “Thank you so much for your continued interest and support! I’ll update often in the future!”

Oh rose to prominence during his stint on Mnet’s reality audition program Produce X 101 in 2019. Although he was eliminated on the show’s fifth episode, he went on to make his solo debut with digital single ‘Tie’ later that same year.