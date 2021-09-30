Former SISTAR member Soyou signs with new agency

Ex-SISTAR member Soyou has signed an exclusive contract with a new agency, Big Planet Made Entertainment (BPM).

On September 29, the label newly launched label announced it had reached an agreement with the K-pop singer in a statement to Sports Kyunghang. “We recently signed an exclusive contract with Soyou,” wrote BPM Entertainment, as translated by Soompi. “We successfully made the first step by recruiting vocalist Soyou as the first artist of Big Planet Made.”

The singer later took to Instagram to address the news, saying that she will “come back with various activities so that I can give good energy to my fans who always send me a lot of support and love”. She added: “Please continue to give me your support, and I hope you look forward to [my activities].”

Soyou had departed from longtime agency Starship Entertainment earlier this month, after 11 years with the company. “Thank you to the staff at Starship Entertainment for being with me [up till now]. I’ll return with better music and growth,” Soyou wrote on Instagram following her departure.

The vocalist’s last music release under Starship was the single ‘Good Night My Love’, which featured Babylon and Slow Minsteady as composers and K-pop veteran Lee Hyo-ri as a lyricist.

Following SISTAR’s disbandment in 2017, Soyou went on to pursue a solo career in music, making her solo debut in 2018 with the mini-album ‘Re:Born’. She followed it up with her second mini-album ‘Re:Fresh’ in the same year.