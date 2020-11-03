Former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn appears to have settled his ongoing lawsuit with the band, after he alleged that he had not been properly paid for over twenty years of recording with the band.

Fehn was dismissed from the band in early 2019 after he took them to court, alleging that his bandmates had set up several other Slipknot affiliated business entities in different states that he was unaware of.

He also asked for a complete forensic accounting of Slipknot’s accounting and assets so he could be paid the proper amount of money he was owed.

Now, Blabbermouth reports that the case was voluntarily discontinued on October 29 “with prejudice,” which means that Fehn is unable to refile the suit on the same claim.

While Slipknot are yet to react to the latest development, they said in 2019: “Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot. We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of Slipknot.”

Frontman Corey Taylor also previously addressed the accusations on Twitter, saying: “Try being wrongfully accused of stealing money from someone you cared about, and having a lot of your fans believe it.”

Last month, Taylor revealed that the band are already thinking about their next album.

Speaking to That Jamieson Show, the singer said: “I was just talking to Clown [percussionist M. Shawn Crahan] the other day about what we should… ‘Cause we’re obviously thinking about what the next album could be like.