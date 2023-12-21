Former Slipknot singer Anders Colsefni announces first Painface gig since 2015 – with Corey Taylor in attendance

Slipknot‘s former singer Anders Colsefni will play his first show with his band Painface in almost a decade next year – and Corey Taylor is going.

The band will be performing at the Patio Nightclub in Las Vegas on January 27 and Taylor is set to watch it. He replaced Colsefni as Slipknot’s frontman in 1997.

Painface have played sporadic shows since they reformed in 2010 but haven’t played a gig, they estimate, since 2015.

Taylor took to X/Twitter to share his excitement for the show, writing: “Hope to see everyone at this show on Jan. 27th! It’ll be great to have my friends Anders Colsefni and Painface in Vegas with The Darkest Day. Gonna be wild!”

*ANNOUNCEMENT* Painface confirms special event at Patio Nightclub in Las Vegas with Special guest The Darkest Day! JANUARY 27TH 2024 6PM. Limited tickets go on sale 12-15-23 @ 10AM Central! The Patio Nightclub 1401 N. Decatur Suite 6 Las Vegas NV. pic.twitter.com/InparorQ6b — Painface Official (@Painface515) December 14, 2023

Hope to see everyone at this show on Jan 27th! It'll be great to have my friends @anderscolsefni and @Painface515 in Vegas with The Darkest Day! Gonna be wild! Tickets here: https://t.co/fe8mh5qkwd — fuck your checkmark (@CoreyTaylorRock) December 15, 2023

Earlier this year, Colsefni played a brief run of Australian and New Zealand shows performing material from Slipknot’s 1996 demo ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’, which Taylor had given his blessing to do.

Taylor tweeted: “Really wish I could be there to see these shows, but I know Anders Colsefni is going to crush them.”

Meanwhile, the band’s custom percussionist Clown recently spoke to NME about the band’s upcoming tour, as well as numerous new releases, career highlights and the importance of nostalgia.

The masked metal icons announced news of a 2024 UK and European tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album earlier this month.

“25 years is swirling in our brain now,” Clown told NME. “There’s so much audio and footage from that time, so we’re reminiscing about our culture and the people that felt it. I’m harnessing the energy of [late members] Paul [Gray] and Joey [Jordison]. They weigh heavy on my heart at the moment and there are so many things happening in my mind about yesteryear. I remember it like it was yesterday.”

He continued: “Everything I experienced 25 years ago on that first album set the precedent for me sitting here today, so it only makes sense to try to come back and [celebrate those] things the best we can.”