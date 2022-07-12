Former Tyler, The Creator collaborator denies stealing unreleased music

Brandun Deshay has responded to claims that he stole unreleased music made by Tyler, The Creator before selling it online.

Earlier this week, Tyler, The Creator took to Twitter to accuse former collaborators Deshay and Tyler Major of stealing some of his unreleased music and selling it online via Discord.

“Like bruh that shit is true personal stolen stuff. Like damn bro you that thirsty for 2 minute drafts / few hundred bucks? Get it together fellas,” he wrote.

like bruh that shit is true personal stolen stuff and niggas is like gb gb gb like damn bro you that thirsty for 2 minute drafts / few hundred bucks get it together fellas. subliminal tried to get on a call like no bro, just stop, its not cool dawggy — T (@tylerthecreator) July 7, 2022

Advertisement

Speaking to Variety, Deshay has since denied the allegations. “I’ve produced for and worked with Mac Miller (RIP), SZA, Thundercat, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, Post Malone, Chance The Rapper and many other talented artists,” he said. “I’ve done everything I wanted to in music and at this point, I just create because it’s fun. I don’t even make music for money at this point in my life, so does his claim even make sense? LOL, get real.”

Both Deshay and Major worked alongside Tyler, The Creator during the early years of hip-hop collective, Odd Future.

This isn’t the first time Tyler and Deshay have clashed though. As reported by HipHopDX, the pair had a disagreement during the recording sessions of Tyler’s 2009 debut mixtape ‘Bastard’. A verse recorded by Deshay was removed, and the following year he left Odd Future with Tyler threatening to “kill him”.

I Swear, When I See Brandun Deshay, IM GOING TO KILL HIM. Show This To The Police For Proof Too. — T (@tylerthecreator) November 7, 2010

Tyler has not yet indicated whether he’ll pursue legal action over the allegations and Major is yet to respond to the claims.

Advertisement

Tyler, The Creator released his sixth studio album, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, in June 2021. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things.”

And earlier this year, Tyler, The Creator shared the Pharrell-produced track ‘Come On, Let’s Go’ from the compilation album ‘I Know Nigo’, curated by DJ, fashion icon and A Bathing Ape founder Nigo. He then guested on Pharrell’s ‘Cash In Cash Out‘ alongside 21 Savage.