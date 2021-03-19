Former Underoath guitarist Corey Steger dies in car accident

Corey Steger, the former guitarist of metalcore band Underoath, has died in a car accident, it has been confirmed.

The musician was a member of the band’s original line-up, joining in 1998 and leaving at the end of 2001. He was 42 years old.

Singer Dallas Taylor, who co-founded the band in 1997 and left its line-up in 2003, shared the news of Steger’s death on his Instagram page yesterday (March 18).

“I don’t know how to type this,” he began. “I’m without words. Yesterday 3/17/2021 at around 6:00 p.m. Corey Steger one of the original founding members of Underoath was rear ended in a car wreck, and went home to be with the Lord.”

He continued to say that Steger and his family had helped him through his own accident in 2016, when he sustained a serious brain injury. “I still remember him washing my hair in ICU just wanting to love on me, and be there for me,” Taylor wrote.

“He is one of the kindest souls I’ve ever known. I really cannot wrap my head around this, and I don’t even know what to type. I love you Corey you are one of the greatest closest friends I’ve ever known. My heart is completely broken for his wife, kids, and his family if you can please keep them in your prayers.”

Steger featured on the Underoath albums ‘Act Of Depression’ in 1999 and 2000’s ‘Cries Of The Past’.

After leaving Underoath, Steger formed the thrash band Hand Of Fire with Tantrum Of The Muse’s Jim Settle in 2010. However, he left the group before they signed a deal with Rottweiler Records in 2016.