Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix returning October 2022, full entertainment line-up to be “released as soon as possible”

The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix will return this October, with a full entertainment line-up to be “released as soon as possible”.

This year’s race weekend is currently scheduled to run from September 30 to October 2, per a Channel News Asia report. The FIA Formula 1 World Championship has also renewed its contract with the Singapore Grand Prix for seven years, which means the night race will take place in the city-state annually through 2028.

Besides the marquee race, the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is also renowned for its concert lineup. Past performers include Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Queen and Adam Lambert, Linkin Park, Jay Chou, The Killers and more.

As some restrictions for live performances in the country begin to ease, Singapore GP is planning for an entertainment line-up for this year’s Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

“The full entertainment line-up for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 will be released as soon as possible,” a Singapore GP spokesperson said in a statement to NME. “Singapore GP is working with the Singapore Government to formulate a plan to safely conduct the event in line with safe management measures determined by the Ministry of Health.”

The 2019 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix – which the last to be held in the country prior to the coronavirus pandemic – was attended by 268,000 fans, its second highest attendance since the Singapore Grand Prix kicked off in 2008. 2019’s performance headliners included the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Swedish House Mafia, Gwen Stefani and Fatboy Slim.

Mr S Iswaran, Minister for Transport & Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, said in a press statement that the relevant authorities within the country will “ensure that this year’s and future races, as large scale international sporting events, are COVID-safe, informed by the prevailing pandemic situation and public health assessment”.

The 2021 F1 Singapore Grand Prix was called off last June “in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore,” said deputy chairman of Singapore GP Colin Syn at the time.