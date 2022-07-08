Fourtwnty announce Malaysia concert in October

Indonesian indie-folk outfit Fourtwnty have announced an October performance in Malaysia.

Titled ‘Heliotropisme’, the show is part of a tour that will also take the band to 10 cities across Indonesia, including Medan, Makassar, Malang, Palembang and Yogyakarta.

The concert will take place on October 1 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur. Tickets begin from RM150 onwards. Exclusive merchandise will also be bundled for Meet & Greet ticket holders. Meet & Greet tickets go for RM500. Tickets are on sale now via myticket.asia.

Advertisement

Dates for the Indonesian tour have yet to be announced.

The band are also scheduled to play several festivals in Indonesia later this year, including the newly-established PestaPora in September, and October’s Berdendang Bergoyang.

Fourtwnty’s latest release was the track ‘Mangu’, which they put out with singer Charita Utami.

Earlier in April, Fourtwnty frontman Ari Lesmana featured on the Romantic Echoes track, ‘(Aku)’, which will be included on the singer-songwriter’s upcoming third album. In February, the band contributed the track ‘Kursi Goyang’, which soundtracked Ben & Jody, the third film in the Filosofi Kopi series. Lesmana also made his acting debut in the film.

Meanwhile, a previous NME interview with the Fourtwnty frontman about his acting debut revealed a third album by the band was in the works, with a nine-song tracklist including the track ‘Termangu’. The release would follow 2018’s ‘Ego & Fungsi Otak’, and their 2015 effort, ‘Lelaku’.