Fourtwnty release new single ‘Kursi Goyang’ for third ‘Filosofi Kopi’ film

Indonesian indie band Fourtwnty have released ‘Kursi Goyang’, their first single in over a year.

Frontman Ari Lesmana – who wrote the song with the help of bandmates Roots and Nuwi – said the song is a reminder to lean back and relax.

“Life is not always about what you achieve, but more about what makes you feel relaxed,” he said in a statement.

‘Kursi Goyang’ follows their last release, the single ‘Nematomorpha’, which came out in April 2020. The easygoing new song will also be on the soundtrack of the third film in the Filosofi Kopi series.

The upcoming film, helmed by returning director Angga Dwimas Sasongko, is the third instalment in the series and follow-up to 2017’s Filosofi Kopi 2: Ben & Jody. That film’s soundtrack also featured a song contribution by Fourtwnty, entitled ‘Zona Nyaman’.

Filosofi Kopi, which was released in 2015, has become a pop-culture touchstone in Indonesia. The drama, based on the successful 2006 novel by Dewi Lestari, centered on the struggles of a local coffee shop.

The film inspired an enterprising movement that championed locally-sourced coffee beans. Spearheaded by Kedai Filosofi Kopi, it was reported this month by IDN Times that the business has now expanded into six outlets.

The third Filosofi Kopi movie – which will continue the story of characters Ben (played by Chicco Jerikho) and Jody (Rio Dewanto) – was shot during quarantine in 2020. It does not have a fixed release date, but is expected to arrive sometime this year.

Alongside the lyric video’s release, Fourtwnty documented the process of producing ‘Kursi Goyang’ in a series of video diaries. Watch the band recording the song here.

The band also hosted a release party for the track on Tuesday (February 23). The release party was streamed on YouTube and included special performances as well as a discussion on how ‘Kursi Goyang’ ended up on the film’s soundtrack. Revisit the release party below.