‘Framing Britney’ producers reportedly making new documentary on Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl ‘nipplegate’

The production team behind the recent Framing Britney Spears documentary are reportedly working on a new film about Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s 2004 notorious Super Bowl Halftime show.

The show was overshadowed by ‘Nipplegate’, the infamous incident which saw Timberlake rip open a section of Jackson’s costume, exposing her nipple to millions of viewers across America.

It had a huge impact on Jackson’s career, with her songs and videos pulled from TV and radio – although Timberlake escaped from the controversy with his career unscathed.

Advertisement

Page Six now claims that the documentary will provide a forensic look at the incident, with a source commenting: “It’s going to be all about the fallout and the suits who fucked over Janet [at] Viacom.

Producers are also said to be working with The New York Times once again and are looking to air the movie on FX and Hulu, as was the case with Framing Britney Spears.

Framing Britney Spears, which looked at Britney’s ongoing conservatorship, also saw Timberlake offering a fresh apology to Jackson and Spears – who he dated from 1999 to 2002.

‘I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“I specifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

A release date is yet to be confirmed.