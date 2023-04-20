Coachella: Frank Ocean pulls out of Weekend 2, Blink-182 to reportedly headline Day 3

Frank Ocean has pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella weekend 2 this coming Sunday (April 23) and will reportedly be replaced by Blink-182.

Frank Ocean’s withdrawal was announced via the singer’s agency, Huxley in a statement to press. Huxley’s statement reads: “Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella.”

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Frank Ocean shared his own statement, saying: “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

While Coachella has yet to announce a replacement headliner, a source “close to the situation” has told Variety that Frank Ocean will be replaced by Blink-182. Neither Coachella nor Blink-182 have confirmed the replacement.

Huxley’s statement now confirms reports from earlier this week claiming Ocean’s Coachella set was drastically altered after sustaining an ankle injury. A source close to the production of Ocean’s weekend 1 set told Pitchfork that “doctors advised Ocean take pressure off his ankle by changing his production for the show”.

It was also reported that a portion of Ocean’s set was initially meant to feature figure skaters on an ice rink. That plan was ultimately scrapped at the last minute after Ocean’s injury.

Frank Ocean’s Coachella set – which marked his first performance in six years – was one met with controversy before it even began. Just hours before Ocean was scheduled to take the stage, it was announced that his set would not be livestreamed for fans watching from home, causing an uproar online.

Frank Ocean took to the stage an hour later than scheduled and had to cut his set short after being informed that he had run out of time. This resulted in the festival breaking its approved curfew, contributing to a fine of over $100,000. Check out fans’ mixed reactions to Ocean’s set here.

Meanwhile, Blink-182’s last-minute addition to Coachella Weekend 1 marked the first time the band have performed since reuniting with Tom DeLonge in 2022.

The band’s return was a welcomed one, with NME‘s Erica Campbell highlighting five key moments from their set, including a spine-chilling fan sing-along to ‘I Miss You’. Check that out here.