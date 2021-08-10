Frank Ocean opens new ‘Homer’ store in New York City

Frank Ocean has opened a new store in New York City for his recently launched “independent American luxury company”, Homer.

The artist announced the venture last week, with the first Homer collection set to feature “fine and high jewellery pieces, plus printed silk scarves”.

Homer’s first store opened in New York yesterday (August 9), and it is currently the only place where people can physically buy items from the company’s collection.

Located at The New York Jewelers Exchange, 70-74 Bowery in New York, the store’s design is, according to a press release, “Homer packaging exploded: made from aluminium and urethane. Homer designed the store in collaboration with New York-based architects Michael Abel and Nile Greenberg (ANY).”

The store is open Monday to Saturday, with appointments now available to make here. Walk-up appointments are also available.

Global orders of Homer goods come with complimentary shipping, and you can find out more here.

Ocean gave a rare interview last week to tie in with the launch of Homer, saying that he didn’t want the company’s work “to be any less expensive than Cartier”.

“My mother was into jewellery, but in a low-key Princess Diana kind of way,” Ocean later said. ”My godfather was into guns, but he was also into cars, and he bought luxury-lifestyle magazines, which I became obsessed with. They became a form of play for me as a child.

“It was the furthest thing from my actual life at the time, and I began plotting ideas and a life in that universe. I’d look at yachts and want one.”

Ocean was recently announced as a headliner at Coachella 2023.