Frank Ocean shares new music for 10th anniversary of ‘Channel Orange’

Frank Ocean has shared unreleased music to celebrate 10 years since the release of his debut album, ‘Channel Orange’.

The new music appeared in two episodes of Ocean’s Apple Music 1 show Blonded Radio, which aired on Sunday (July 10). The first episode, titled ‘Blonded Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’, features a conversation with psychologist and writer Dr. James Fadiman, in which the two talk about microdosing and psychedelics, backed by an instrumental score produced by Ocean.

Episode two, ‘Blonded ENERGY!’, sees Ocean in conversation with healer and teacher Mingtong Gu, who specialises in the Chinese healing practice of Qigong. It too was backed by an Ocean-produced soundtrack — listen to both the episodes here.

New merch was also added to the musician’s online store, including Blonded Radio tees and a ‘Channel Orange’ poster.

Last December, Ocean shared an almost-nine-minute song on the programme, as part of the Christmas special. The episode featured a conversation with Dutch motivational speaker and athlete Wim “The Iceman” Hof.

Ocean’s ‘Channel Orange’ arrived in 2012, followed by his sophomore album ‘Blonde’ in 2016. The artist has shared a smattering of singles since then, including ‘DHL’ and ‘In My Room’. He also released ‘Cayendo’ and ‘Dear April’ on streaming services, with the tracks previously being vinyl exclusives.

It’s reported that Ocean will be foraying into films, with the singer apparently set to direct his debut movie.