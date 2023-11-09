Frank Ocean shares snippet of new song

Frank Ocean is once again teasing new music – listen to his latest preview below.

Today (November 9), Frank Ocean took to his Instagram Stories to post a minute-long snippet of a new, unreleased song. The Instagram Story is set to expire by tomorrow (November 10), but has been recorded and shared by Pop Base on X/Twitter – listen to it below.

No other information has been shared by singer, who is known for being reclusive and very rarely puts out new music.

Frank Ocean previews new music. pic.twitter.com/zahxgRgEWP — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 9, 2023

The snippet is his first since he played unreleased tracks on two episodes of his Apple Music 1 show Blonded Radio in July last year. In December 2021, Ocean shared an almost-nine-minute song on the programme, as part of a Christmas special.

In the seven years since the release of 2016’s lauded ‘Blonde’ LP, Ocean has shared a number of one-off singles including ‘DHL’, ‘In My Room’, ‘Cayendo’ and ‘Dear April’. He has also occasionally hinted at a new album but nothing has materialised yet.

Frank Ocean most recently headlined the first weekend of Coachella Festival in April. It was his first live gig since 2017 but the reaction to Ocean’s performance from fans was mixed, with the show starting late and getting abruptly cut short.

After Ocean’s performance it was reported that he had scrapped an onstage ice rink after injuring himself during rehearsals. He was due to appear again at weekend two of Coachella but pulled out days before on “doctor’s advice”. He was replaced by Blink-182 and a closing set from Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet.

Speaking onstage about new music, Ocean confirmed that he wasn’t headlining Coachella to promote a new album before adding “not that there’s not a new album. But there’s not right now.” Instead, he said that it was in tribute to his late brother whom he used to attend the festival regularly with.