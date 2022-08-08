Frank Ocean’s luxury goods company Homer is selling a $25,000 cock ring

Frank Ocean has released a luxury cock ring as part of the latest capsule from his luxury goods company, Homer.

The new collection from Homer – which Ocean debuted last August – is highlighted by the XXXL H-Bone Ring, an 18-karat yellow gold cock ring retailing at $25,000 (£20,700).

There are other styles of cock rings being made available through the Homer website, all falling within a range of $1,365 to $5,695 (£1,130 to £4,710). Also among the new range of goods are premium pendants, earrings, and key rings.

The XXXL H-Bone Ring was modelled in a censored Instagram post shared to the Homer account on Sunday (August 7), which you can see below.

Last August, Ocean gave his first interview in two years, discussing Homer when it was in its infancy.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Ocean spoke of the high-end jewellery line – “I didn’t want our work to be any less expensive than Cartier,” he said – among a slew of other topics, though he never mentioned his music.

Since then, the artist – real name Christopher “Lonny” Breaux – has shared previously unreleased music to mark the 10th anniversary of his debut album, ‘Channel Orange’.

Last month, the music appeared across two episodes of Breaux’s Apple Music 1 show Blonded Radio – ‘Blonded Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’ and ‘Blonded ENERGY!’

In December 2021, Ocean shared an almost-nine-minute song on the programme as part of the show’s Christmas special.

‘Channel Orange’, released in 2012, was followed by ‘Blonde’ in 2016. He has since released a string of singles, including vinyl-exclusives ‘DHL’ and ‘In My Room’, as well as ‘Cayendo’ and ‘Dear April’ on streaming services.