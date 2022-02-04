Frank Turner has shared the final teaser of his upcoming solo album ‘FTHC’ – listen to ‘The Resurrectionists’ below.

The musician shared the news in a post on social media, writing: “One last song before FTHC is yours next week. ‘The Resurrectionists’ feat Simon Neil @BiffyClyro is out everywhere now”.

The new album is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘No Man’s Land’, and is set for release on February 11 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor.

‘The Resurrectionists’, featuring Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil, follows the previously released ‘The Gathering’, which features Muse drummer Dom Howard and Jason Isbell; ‘Haven’t Been Doing So Well’; and ‘Non Serviam’.

“It’s exciting to finally get the new music I’ve been working on out into the world after the last miserable 18 months,” Turner said in a statement on announcing the album last year.

Speaking of ‘Haven’t Been Doing So Well’, he said: “It’s been a difficult time for a lot of people and their mental health, myself included, and discussing that openly is important to me, so this is a song about anxiety and the struggles that come with that.”

Turner also shared ‘Miranda’ in November, a song through which he examines his relationship with his trans parent. “Miranda’s just actually quite a nice person, but my dad was a shitty person, a bitter and angry and resentful person who had a gigantic temper problem,” the musician explained.

Turner opened up about the song’s subject matter during a recent interview with The Guardian. Speaking of his past struggles with Miranda, he said: “It was never violent, but it was everything up to that, and it was extremely fucking unpleasant.”

Last month, Turner shared his new single ‘A Wave Across A Bay’, written as a tribute to the late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison.

The track has been released with the blessing of Scott’s younger brother Grant, and was first performed by Turner back in 2020 during a set of Frightened Rabbit covers.

“I still miss my friend Scott every day,” Turner said about the single. “His passing left such a huge hole in so many lives. I wrote this song in his honour and memory, it was hard to write and record, but I think it does the man some small justice.”