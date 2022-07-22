Franz Ferdinand to headline Thailand’s Very Festival

Thai music festival Very Festival has announced that Franz Ferdinand, John K and Fiji Blue have been added to their lineup.

Organisers took to social media to break the news on July 21. The festival, which was originally set to be a two-day event, will now run for three days, starting from November 25 till November 27.

Franz Ferdinand and John K will be playing on the second day of the festival, joining the likes of previously announced acts Keshi, pH-1, Numcha and Rocketman. Fiji Blue on the other hand, will be performing on the first day with Lauv, brb., Dept, Violette Wautier and Autta.

The festival has also teased that another international act is yet to be announced, and that they will be performing on the last day of festival with Boy Pablo, Adoy, Joan, Phum Viphurit and HYBS.

Tickets to the festival are available for purchase on Ticketmelon. ‘Phase 2’ and ‘Phase 3’ tickets are priced at THB2,900 and THB3,200 for one day passes for all days of the festival.

The current lineup for VERY Festival 2022 is:

Day One – November 25

Lauv

Fiji Blue

brb.

Dept

Violette Wautier

Autta

Day Two – November 26

Keshi

Franz Ferdinand

pH-1

John K

Numcha

Rocketman

Day 3 – November 27

Boy Pablo

Adoy

Joan

Phum Viphurit

HYBS