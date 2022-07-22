Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos launches new six-part radio series

Franz Ferdinand‘s Alex Kapranos has shared details of a new six-part radio series.

In August, Kapranos will join Absolute Radio to host a new series that will run every Sunday night at 10pm from August 7. The show will also see the singer being joined by special guests including Johnny Marr.

A statement about the show said: “Alex will be bringing his encyclopedic knowledge of and eclectic taste in music to his own show, as well as anecdotes from over 20 years at the top of the UK indie music scene and insight from across the music world.

“Alongside this you can expect the musician to be joined by a range of guests including Johnny Marr, The Cribs and Los Bitchos.”

Speaking about the new show, Kapranos said: “I’m happy to say that Absolute Radio have invited me in to take over on Sunday nights, play songs I love, and have a bit of a chat with musicians I like. I can’t wait for you all to have a listen.”

Paul Sylvester, Absolute Radio Content Director, added: “We are delighted that Alex will join the likes of Skin and Ronnie Wood in hosting his own Sunday night show on Absolute Radio. He is a brilliant storyteller, has exquisite taste in music and we are sure the listeners will love his take on music both new and old.”

Earlier this year, Franz Ferdinand announced a North American tour following the release of their greatest hits compilation, ‘Hits To The Head’. Buy tickets here and check out the list of dates below.

The US leg runs from August to September with stops in Atlanta, New York, Washington DC, and Los Angeles and will mark the Scottish band’s first tour of the country since 2018. General on-sale for the tour kicks off Friday (March 18) at 10am local time.

The tour announcement arrived just weeks after the band decided to cancel their upcoming shows in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Back in March, the band played at the Night For Ukraine event which took place at The Roundhouse in London with all proceeds supporting humanitarian and emergency response work in Ukraine and its neighbouring nations.

AUGUST 2022

4 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

5 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

6 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s

8 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10 – Washington, DC – 9-30 Club

11 – Washington, DC – 9-30 Club

12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

13 – New York, NY – Pier 17

15 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

16 – Montreal, QC – M Telus

17 – Toronto, ON – History

19 – Chicago, IL – The Riv

20 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

22 – Denver, CO – Ogden

23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

25 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

26 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum

27 – Portland, OR – Grand Lodge

30 – San Francisco, CA – Fox Theatre

SEPTEMBER 2022

1- The Shrine – Los Angeles, CA

Last year, the indie-rock veterans spoke to NME about pulling together their best-of album, and how “there’s quite a lot of snobbery about greatest hits”.

“When I was a kid I grew up with greatest hits records,” Kapranos said. “My folks didn’t have a 4,000 LP record collection. They had best-ofs, they had greatest hits, they had ‘Changes’ by Bowie. They didn’t have ‘Low’, they didn’t have ‘Lodger’ – and that was enough for them. They just wanted to hear the best bits, they just wanted to hear the hits. That’s great.”

He added: “If that’s all they wanted to hear, if that’s all these needed to hear from those artists then fuck it – you enjoy that! But also, those records were something else. That’s what it was for them, but for me it was an introduction: it was that doorway that I could step through into the world of those artists.”