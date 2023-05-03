Fred Again.. and Brian Eno are releasing a new album this week

Fred Again.. and Brian Eno are pairing up to release a new record this week.

The album, titled ‘Secret Life’, was announced via Four Tet‘s social media accounts. He wrote on Twitter: “The album Secret Life by Fred again and Brian Eno is coming out on my label Text Records on Friday”.

In a follow-up tweet, Four Tet called the record “the most beautiful album of 2023” before sharing its artwork and the confirmation that it will be available on vinyl and CD as well as digital.

Four Tet and Fred Again.. have also announced a radio station airing ‘Secret Life’ previews daily at 10pm BST until Friday. Listen to a preview of ‘Secret Life’ on secretlife.fm here.

The record comes just two weeks after Fred Again.., Skrillex and Four Tet stepped up on short notice to close out Coachella Weekend 2 after original headliner Frank Ocean pulled out due to injury.

Fred Again.. Skrillex and Four Tet played the closing slot after Blink-182, who were bumped up to the headlining slot in replacement of Frank Ocean.

Fred Again.. most recently released the single ‘Baby Again’ in mid March with Skrillex and Four Tet, while Brian Eno last released his latest album ‘FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE’ in October last year.

Eno’s ‘FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE’ received a three-star review from NME‘s Patrick Clarke, who wrote: “‘FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE’ is never quite an album that is completely comforting or despairing. Instead, it explores the vast reaches between the two and uses introspection as a means of finding stability in the chaos. It offers no conclusions or solutions for humanity’s vast existential threats, but it does set a groundwork from which we might make a start in tackling them.”