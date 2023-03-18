Fred Again.., Skrillex and Four Tet team up for new track ‘Baby Again..’

Fred Again.., Skrillex and Four Tet have teamed up once again for a new song, ‘Baby Again..’

‘Baby Again..’ samples Lil Baby and DaBaby‘s 2019 track ‘Baby’, but fans familiar with the three producers’ output may well have heard it before.

The track debuted during Fred Again..’s viral Boiler Room set last summer but it was also played at the trio’s recent show at New York’s Madison Square Garden during a climactic moment midway through the set where the house lights went off.

The trio previously worked together alongside Flowdan on the single ‘Rumble’, which was released in January as one of the first songs to be heard from Skrillex’s album ‘Quest For Fire’. The album arrived the following month before it was quickly followed up with another one, ‘Don’t Get Too Close’.

Check out ‘Baby Again..’ below:

The trio’s Madison Square Garden show took place in February. It lasted five hours and sold out in three minutes.

In a three-star review of Skrillex’s ‘Quest For Fire’, NME wrote: Covering so much ground (‘Hydrate’ even bridges dubstep and reggae) means the album lacks a clear narrative or overarching theme. Perhaps that was Moore’s intention: to deliver a collection of genre-blending tracks that push things forward while succinctly showcasing his seemingly endless versatility. Yet by fusing the past, present – and once again setting a blueprint for the future of music – Skrillex’s status in modern music remains unchallenged.

Elsewhere, Fred Again.. shared a new song, ‘Mike (Desert Island Duvet)’ earlier this month, featuring a verse from The Streets‘ Mike Skinner and original vocals from singer Dermot Kennedy.