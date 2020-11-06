Fred Perry Subculture Live announce virtual show with Linying, Reality Club and more

Iconic clothing brand Fred Perry has announced the return of its live music series, Subculture Live – but in virtual form.

While the series has staged physical shows across multiple countries across Asia in previous years, this year Fred Perry will convene artists from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia for a single virtual show due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The lineup for this year’s Subculture Live will feature performances from Malaysian ska legends Gerhana Skacinta, Singaporean singer-songwriter Linying, Malaysian punk rock outfit No Good, Indonesian alt-rock band Reality Club, and Singaporean indie-pop band M1LDL1FE.

The show will stream for free on Saturday, November 14, via the official event page on Facebook from 7pm (Singapore time) onwards.

Fred Perry’s Subculture Live is a series of global annual celebration of music and street culture organised by U.K. clothing brand Fred Perry. The series made its debut in 2005 in Britain, forged by decades of Fred Perry’s connection to music and street style dating back to the 1950s.

Past performers across Asia’s leg of the series include Charlie Lim, Astreal, Anoraak, RYÖT JONES, Bunga & Chaseylain and Cats on Crack.