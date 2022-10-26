FRED PERRY SUBCULTURE returns to Singapore with Subsonic Eye, lewloh and Forests

FRED PERRY SUBCULTURE has announced their lineup for the return of the live music event to Singapore this November, featuring lewloh and Subsonic Eye.

lewloh and Subsonic Eye will be joined by Forests at the event, which will be held at independent performing arts venue ROOM 0416 in Golden Mile Complex this November 16. The event will also feature an afterparty helmed by EMONIGHTSG: The B-Sides at 50 Cuscaden Rd, which will be open to all attendees of FRED PERRY SUBCULTURE.

The event will also feature portraits of 13 different local icons and innovators shot by photographer Ashok Kumar, which will aim to portray both a “subversive spirit and the Fred Perry Shirt”.

The event is free to attend, but would-be gig-goers will have to register for tickets via EventBrite.

lewloh recently announced his 2022 ‘The Planting Seeds’ Asia tour, which will see him performing in Kuala Lumpur (twice), Seoul and Manila before capping off the tour in Taipei. The singer also revealed that additional dates for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks.

He also released a confessional new single titled ‘Wasted’ on October 7, recounting an amicable breakup in what he described as his “‘thank u, next’ anthem but without the next”.

Subsonic Eye recently debuted three new songs in asession for Seattle public radio station KEXP back in July as part of their maiden American tour. The new tracks, ‘Bug In Spring’, ‘Yearning’, and ‘J-O-B’, continue the urgent post-punk stylings of their third album, ‘Nature of Things’, which NME named the best Asian album of 2021.

The band also previous teased an Asia tour featuring emojis of the Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines flags, hinting that tour dates in those three countries are forthcoming.