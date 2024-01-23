Freddie Gibbs and Madlib announce ‘Piñata’ 10th anniversary tour

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have announced a 10th anniversary tour to celebrate their 2014 collaborative album ‘Piñata’.

The duo have so far announced three ‘Teñata’ shows throughout May 2024 in Boston (5), New York (11) and Chicago (19), and a press release teases “more coming soon”.

They’ll be backed by El Michels Affair, who performed with Gibbs and Madlib for a Tiny Desk Concert in 2019, while Eyedress and Pink Siifu will support on select dates.

Advertisement

A number of pre-sales start today (January 23) at 10am EST, before general save goes live Friday (January 26) at 10am EST from here.

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib: Teñata – 10 Years of Piñata 2024 tour dates are:

MAY

10 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

11 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^

19 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

* = w/ Eyedress

^ = w/ Pink Siifu

Reviewing ‘Piñata’ upon its release, NME wrote that while the collaboration “may sound unlikely on paper”, on record, “Gibbs’ coarsely inventive flow works perfectly with Madlib’s imperfectly human beats”.

The collaborators followed up ‘Piñata’ with their 2019 release ‘Bandana’, which received a glowing five-star review from NME: “On ‘Bandana’, Gibbs hits another level as a lyricist. He still makes an art out of violent imagery (on the potent ‘Flat Tummy Tea’ he threatens to use a sword to knock “white Jesus” off a horse), but now has developed much more of a philosophical edge, too. Gibbs’ bars, with which he triumphantly talks about going from food stamps to making millions, are inspiring and have a real resilience about them.

Advertisement

Gibbs released his newest solo album ‘$oul $old $eperately’ in 2022, which marked his major label debut.

It came after he made his film debut in Down With The King, in which he plays a successful rapper who contemplates his career path, questioning if he should become a farmer instead.