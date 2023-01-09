FKJ announces Indonesia concert as part of 2023 Asia tour

French producer and musician French Kiwi Juice (FKJ) will be performing in Indonesia this February as part of his 2023 Asia tour.

FKJ will perform at the GBK Basketball Hall in Senayan, Jakarta this February 23 on the first stop on his Asia tour so far. Tickets for the concert are now available via Loket at IDR798,000 for Tribune category tickets and IDR898,000 for Festival category tickets, not inclusive of tax.

Each transaction is limited to four tickets. The organisers have also indicated that the reselling of tickets is forbidden, and any resold ticket found will be considered null and void.

FKJ has also announced a concert at the KBS Arena in Seoul, South Korea this February 26 as part of his Asia tour. Tickets are now available via Yes24 at KRW88,000 and KRW99,000. No additional Asia tour dates have been announced as of the time of writing.

FKJ most recently released his third studio album ‘Vincent’ in June last year. The album notably includes the single ‘Greener’ featuring Carlos Santana, as well as a collaboration with Toro y Moi on the track ‘A Moment of Mystery’ and the track ‘Can’t Stop’ with Swedish electronic band Little Dragon.

In other Indonesian music news, Hindia of Indonesian indie bands .Feast and Lomba Sihir has announced a Singapore concert set to take place at the Majestic Theatre in Projector X: Picturehouse at the Cathay this February 7. The prolific musician will be supported by upcoming Singaporean singer Ahmadul Amin at the concert.

FKJ’s Asia tour dates so far are:

February 23 – GBK Basketball Hall, Jakarta, Indonesia

February 26 – KBS Arena, Seoul, South Korea