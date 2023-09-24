French rapper MHD sentenced to 12 years for murder

Five of MHD’s co-defendants were also given prison terms ranging between 10 and 18 years. Another three were also acquitted.

According to BBC News, Loic K was knocked down by MHD’s Mercedes, then beaten and stabbed to death by a crowd of about 12 people. Previously, the incident was reported as a fight between rival gangs from the 10th and 19th arrondissements.

The rapper pleaded not guilty to the charges and told the court in Paris via AFP: “From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence in this case and I will continue to maintain my innocence.”

The court heard that he denied being at the scene, arguing that the case against him was based on rumours.

But a local resident filmed the attack from his window and the Mercedes was identified as belonging to the rapper.

Other witnesses also identified him by his haircut and a Puma jumper.