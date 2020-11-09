Frightened Rabbit are set to reissue their third album, ‘The Winter Of Mixed Drinks’, to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The record was released on March 1, 2010 via Fat Cat, and the reissue will arrive on December 11 – get all the details below.

“The Winter of Mixed Drinks, now 10 years old, is a cocktail of emotions for us,” the band wrote in the first of a series of tweets announcing the news. “Perhaps through it we will all find a little lightness to help us through one of the darkest winters.”

The reissue will feature the original album on 12″ blue vinyl, alongside an additional 7″ featuring two live versions, as the band explain.

“Earlier in the year we decided to acknowledge the life of this album with the release of a few live tracks,” the band said. “We pulled open the archives and decided on a 7inch with a track from each side of the Atlantic from different moments of the band.

“‘The Wrestle’, recorded at the Grog Shop, Cleveland in May 2010, is from a time when we were still finding our feet with the songs and learning how they were going to play out live. On the other side is ‘Things’, recorded at The Roundhouse, London 2016.”

The band went on to say that they “chose this to reflect the time we are all in now and the importance of people over stuff. Scott’s words always burrowed deep within people and this was the song he was probably most proud of writing and loved to play live.”

The 10th anniversary version of ‘The Winter Of Mixed Drinks’ can be pre-ordered via Frightened Rabbit’s online store here.

Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison passed away in May 2018 after taking his own life and years of battling depression. In his memory, his family set up the Tiny Changes charity to fund and find inventive ideas of how to improve mental health services for young people.

Tiny Changes marked their one-year anniversary as a charity back in May, and spoke to NME recently about the importance of supporting youth mental health.

“This year has been a difficult one for so many around the world, yet we feel constantly inspired by charities and individuals closer to home who are trying to make tiny changes where they can,” a spokesperson told NME. “We feel that now more than ever we need to be actively supporting those young people who have felt isolated, anxious and alone over recent months.”