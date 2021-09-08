fromis_9 bag first music show win with ‘Talk & Talk’ on ‘The Show’

K-pop girl group fromis_9 have achieved their first-ever music show win with ‘Talk & Talk’ on The Show.

The nine-member act managed to take home their first music show win during the September 7 broadcast of SBS MTV’s The Show. This marks the first time the group have ever clinched a win on a South Korean music show since their debut in 2018. The three first-place nominees included fromis_9’s ‘Talk & Talk’, Kwon Eun-bi‘s ‘Door’ and MIRAE’s ‘Splash’.

Upon receiving their trophy, the members of fromis_9 were spotted with teary eyes as the group’s leader, Lee Sae-rom, delivered a speech. “First, we want to sincerely thank our Flovers (the groups’ fandom). Thank you also to the family at Pledis Entertainment, and thank you to our nine members, as well as each of our families,” she said, per a translation by Allkpop.

‘Talk & Talk’ is fromis_9’s first music release since a transfer in management from their previous label Off The Record over to Pledis Entertainment last month. The latter is also home to other K-pop groups such as SEVENTEEN and NU’EST.

fromis_9 was formed in 2017 through the Mnet survival reality programme Idol School, and made their debut the following year with their first mini-album ‘To.Heart’. The group were originally managed by Stone Music Entertainment upon debut, but later moved over to Off The Record after the label launched in 2018.

‘Talk & Talk’ is the group’s second comeback this year, after releasing their ‘9-Way Ticket’ single album in May that featured lead single ‘We Go’, alongside two other B-side tracks ‘Airplane Mode’ and ‘Promise’.