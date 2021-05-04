fromis_9 to make comeback with second single album ‘9 Way Ticket’

fromis_9 are expected to make their return later this month with ‘9 Way Ticket’.

Earlier this week, the K-pop girl group announced that they will drop their comeback project on May 17. They also shared on social media the first teaser from the upcoming release. In the photograph, the girl group face away from the camera as they stand on a rooftop that overlooks the city skyline at night.

‘9 Way Ticket’ is the follow-up to their 2020 mini-album ‘My Little Society’, which arrived last September. It included the title track ‘Feel Good (Secret Code)’ and marked the girl group’s first comeback in over a year.

The mini-album also performed well outside of their home state of South Korea. Shortly after its release, it clinched the number one spot on the iTunes Top Albums charts in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Latvia, Malaysia and Taiwan, according to Soompi.

At the time, member Lee Seo Yeon did not participate in the group’s promotional activities due to a leg injury. In September 2020, their agency Off The Record said that Lee “needed to focus on treatment and recovery”, as translated by Soompi.

It is not yet confirmed if Lee will participate in the performances for this time around, though the teaser seems to hint that the group will return as nine members.