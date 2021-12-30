fromis_9 unveil mysterious trailer for upcoming mini-album, ‘Midnight Guest’

fromis_9 have released a new concept trailer for their upcoming mini-album ‘Midnight Guest’.

The concept trailer, released on December 30 at midnight KST, showsi all nine members of the K-pop girl group sneakily looking out of their homes as the tension builds in the instrumental. The clip then ends with a shot of member Jiheon turning towards the camera.

Through the trailer, fromis_9 also announced the title and release date for their forthcoming mini-album, ‘Midnight Guest’. The project will be their fourth mini-album, and is set to arrive on January 17 at 6pm KST.

Advertisement

‘Midnight Guest’ will be fromis_9’s second release after switching agencies Pledis Entertainment from Off The Record in August. The nine-piece previously dropped a digital single titled ‘Talk & Talk’ in September.

Aside from ‘Talk & Talk’, the girl group had also release a single album titled ‘9Way Ticket’ earlier this year in May. It featured the lead single ‘We Go’ alongside two B-side tracks, ‘Airplane Mode’ and ‘Promise’.

fromis_9 was formed in 2017 through the Mnet talent show programme Idol School, and subsequently made their debut the following year with their first mini-album ‘To.Heart’. The group were originally managed by Stone Music Entertainment upon debut, but later moved over to Off The Record after the label launched in 2018.

Earlier this month, HYBE announced the line-up of its 2022 Weverse Con, an upcoming concert featuring artists under its various labels. The show will feature performances from SEVENTEEN, TXT, ENHYPEN, BUMZU, Dvwn, fromis_9 and Justin Bieber.