fromis_9 to make comeback under Pledis Entertainment in September

South Korean girl group fromis_9 have been confirmed to be making their first return under Pledis Entertainment this September.

News of the fromis_9 comeback were first reported by Korean news outlet SPOTV News, who claimed that the group would release a new single on September 1.

A Pledis Entertainment representative later confirmed the report in a separate statement to Sports Kyunghang, stating that the group is currently “working with a goal of making a comeback in early September”, per translations by Soompi.

Pledis’ statement also noted that fromis_9’s upcoming release will be their first since a transfer in management from their previous label Off The Record Entertainment over to Pledis, adding that they intend to “pay special attention to them”. The transfer was first announced yesterday (August 16), with Pledis attributing the reason for change to a “reorganisation” of Off The Record.

“We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to be a part of fromis_9,” wrote the group’s new agency Pledis. “We will spare no effort to ensure that fromis_9 can continue to thrive in all their diverse activities and achieve their next level of growth as artists.”

The nine-member group’s upcoming return will be their first in four months, with their last release being the single-album ‘9-Way Ticket’ in May this year, which featured lead single ‘We Go’ as well as two other tracks, ‘Airplane Mode’ and ‘Promise’.

fromis_9 was formed and debuted in 2017 through the Mnet reality TV programme Idol School. Comprised of members Lee Na-kyung, Baek Ji-heon, Lee Chae-young, Park Ji-won, Jang Gyu-ri, Song Ha-young, Lee Sae-rom, Roh Ji-sun and Lee Seo-yeon, the group were previously under the wing of Stone Music Entertainment, before moving over to Off The Record after the company’s launch in 2018.