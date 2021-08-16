South Korean girl group fromis_9 will now be managed by Pledis Entertainment, home to K-pop groups such as NU’EST and SEVENTEEN.

In a statement released by Pledis on August 16, the transfer of fromis_9 to the company was due to a “reorganisation” of the group’s previous label, Off The Record Entertainment.

The statement noted that Off The Record, Pledis and the group’s members had “engaged in a thorough discussion of the group’s future path and potential for growth”, before ultimately deciding the transfer of management.

“We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to be a part of fromis_9,” wrote the gruop’s new agency Pledis. “We will spare no effort to ensure that fromis_9 can continue to thrive in all their diverse activities and achieve their next level of growth as artists.”

fromis_9 formed and debuted in 2017 through the Mnet reality TV programme Idol School. The nine-member act were originally managed by Stone Music Entertainment before moving over to Off The Record in 2018 after the company’s launch.

fromis_9 made their comeback in May with single album ‘9-Way Ticket’, featuring the lead single ‘We Go’. The project also featured two other B-side tracks, ‘Airplane Mode’ and ‘Promise’.

In other related K-pop news, Soo-jin has withdrawn from (G)I-DLE, as confirmed by CUBE Entertainment. In a statement, the agency said that the girl group “will henceforth promote as five members”. “We will continue to do our best and provide unstinting support so that (G)I-DLE can show their growth in music and performance,” it added.

CUBE did not name any specific reason for the idol’s departure. However, the company apologised for “having caused concern” due to the school bullying allegations against the singer, which surfaced in February.