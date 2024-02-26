Front 242 announce farewell tour

Front 242 have announced their final run of shows before they retire and bring their four-decade career to an end.
The electronic trio will be touring the world one last time throughout the rest of 2024, with dates set to take place throughout Europe and North America. Their last ever shows will take place in Brussels in January 2025.
In a statement posted to Instagram, the electronic body music pioneers wrote: “Front 242 will stop performing concerts.
“It is with a heavy mix of emotion that Front 242 announce their last concerts.
“We sadly close a great adventure of some 40 years amazing feelings shared with our wonderful audience. We realize that stopping now with a great image and full energy is what everybody would like to remember.
“Many thanks for your unfailing support.”
The tour includes festival shows as well as headline shows – the only UK date will take place at London’s Electric Ballroom on December 8.
You can see Front 242’s full list of tour dates below and buy your tickets here and here.
MARCH
1 – Aarschot, Belgium, Porta Nigra Festival
APRIL
20 – Malta, Dark Malta
27 – Las Vegas, NV, Sick New World Festival
30 – Tijuana, Mexico, Black Box
MAY
2 – Guadalajara, Mexico, C3
3 – Mexico City, Mexico, Pabellon del Palacio
AUGUST
4 – Lokeren, Belgium, Lokerse Feesten
10 – Hildesheim, Germany, M’Era Luna
SEPTEMBER
6 – Tampa, FL, Jannus Landing
7 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
8 – Cleveland, OH, Agora Theater
13 – Los Angeles, CA, The Mayan
14 – Portland, OR, Roseland
15 – San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall
OCTOBER
12 – Hamburg, Germany, Markthalle
17 – Utrecht, Netherlands, Tivoli Vredenburg: Ronda
18 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
19 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Turbinenhalle
25 – München, Germany @ Backstage
26 – Langen, Germany @ Neue Stadthalle
NOVEMBER
8 – Houston, TX, Rise Rooftop
9 – Dallas, TX, Granada Theater
10 – Denver, CO, Reelworks
15-16 – Chicago, IL, Metro
29 – Gothenburg, Sweden, Film Studios (FutureRetro)
30 – Stockholm, Sweden, Berns (FutureRetro)
DECEMBER
5 – Lille, France, The Black Lab
7 – Paris, France, Le Trianon
8 – London, UK, Electric Ballroom
13 – Barcelona, Spain, Sala Apolo
14 – Madrid, Spain, Sala La Paqui
25 – Chemnitz, Germany, Dark Storm Festival
JANUARY 2025
10 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Pumpehuset
24-25 – Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique
Front 242 pioneered a subgenre of electronic music known as EBM, or electronic body music, which influenced industrial music and in particular Depeche Mode, who later brought them out on tour.