Front 242 announce farewell tour

Front 242 have announced their final run of shows before they retire and bring their four-decade career to an end.

The electronic trio will be touring the world one last time throughout the rest of 2024, with dates set to take place throughout Europe and North America. Their last ever shows will take place in Brussels in January 2025.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the electronic body music pioneers wrote: “Front 242 will stop performing concerts.

“It is with a heavy mix of emotion that Front 242 announce their last concerts.

“We sadly close a great adventure of some 40 years amazing feelings shared with our wonderful audience. We realize that stopping now with a great image and full energy is what everybody would like to remember.

“Many thanks for your unfailing support.”

The tour includes festival shows as well as headline shows – the only UK date will take place at London’s Electric Ballroom on December 8.

You can see Front 242’s full list of tour dates below and buy your tickets here and here.

MARCH

1 – Aarschot, Belgium, Porta Nigra Festival

APRIL

20 – Malta, Dark Malta

27 – Las Vegas, NV, Sick New World Festival

30 – Tijuana, Mexico, Black Box

MAY

2 – Guadalajara, Mexico, C3

3 – Mexico City, Mexico, Pabellon del Palacio

AUGUST

4 – Lokeren, Belgium, Lokerse Feesten

10 – Hildesheim, Germany, M’Era Luna

SEPTEMBER

6 – Tampa, FL, Jannus Landing

7 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

8 – Cleveland, OH, Agora Theater

13 – Los Angeles, CA, The Mayan

14 – Portland, OR, Roseland

15 – San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall

OCTOBER

12 – Hamburg, Germany, Markthalle

17 – Utrecht, Netherlands, Tivoli Vredenburg: Ronda

18 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

19 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Turbinenhalle

25 – München, Germany @ Backstage

26 – Langen, Germany @ Neue Stadthalle

NOVEMBER

8 – Houston, TX, Rise Rooftop

9 – Dallas, TX, Granada Theater

10 – Denver, CO, Reelworks

15-16 – Chicago, IL, Metro

29 – Gothenburg, Sweden, Film Studios (FutureRetro)

30 – Stockholm, Sweden, Berns (FutureRetro)

DECEMBER

5 – Lille, France, The Black Lab

7 – Paris, France, Le Trianon

8 – London, UK, Electric Ballroom

13 – Barcelona, Spain, Sala Apolo

14 – Madrid, Spain, Sala La Paqui

25 – Chemnitz, Germany, Dark Storm Festival

JANUARY 2025

10 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Pumpehuset

24-25 – Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique

Front 242 pioneered a subgenre of electronic music known as EBM, or electronic body music, which influenced industrial music and in particular Depeche Mode, who later brought them out on tour.