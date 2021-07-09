Frontman of Singaporean emo band Tapestry has died, bandmates raising funds for family

A fund has been set up for the immediate family of Syed Hafiz, frontman of Singaporean emo band Tapestry, who died yesterday (July 8).

Hafiz fronted Tapestry as vocalist and guitarist, performing with bassist El Fhamy and drummer Md Fashhan. The cause of death has not been revealed. He was 30 years old.

Fhamy took to Instagram Stories on his personal account to inform friends and fans about the fund. He also addressed those hoping to attend the musician’s funeral.

“I understand that many of Syed Hafiz’s friends, mainly those in this whole music community, some which I may not know well of, wish to see and pay respects to him but due to covid restrictions and all can’t physically be there,” he wrote.

“So some friends of his and myself are planning on collecting funds for his dear wife who is in labour and the family.” Fhamy has provided his contact number for donations via funds transfer service DBS Paynow. Find the info below.

The fund will be open until the end of today (July 9). “You don’t need to know me,” Fhamy wrote. “You just need to know Syed Hafiz.”

helping Fhamy, his bandmate to spread this message. if you wish to contribute, do paynow the number in the message below. pic.twitter.com/Tr2C1xOItC — adam kosnan (@adamkosnan) July 8, 2021

Tapestry debuted with a self-titled EP in 2012, following it up with a series of releases that culminated in their 2016 studio album debut, ‘I Hope You Never Find Me’. The album was released on vinyl and as a pay-as-you-wish download on Bandcamp.

In 2017, Tapestry released a split EP with US screamo band Coma Regalia. Later that year, the band embarked on a tour in the UK and Europe to support both releases.

The band issued a standalone single (‘Coffee Breath & Heartache’) in 2018, and a split release with Malaysian pop punk band Social Circuit and Indonesian emo band Beeswax the year after. In 2019, Tapestry opened for Midwest emo luminaries American Football at their debut Singapore concert.

Besides Tapestry, Hafiz also performed the occasional solo set as traveLog. He was also a member of the screamo band Pathos, who disbanded in 2013.