Froya shares ‘Sunrise’, a romantic collab with Japanese producers Snowk and Shigge

Malaysian singer-songwriter Froya has teamed up with Japanese producers Snowk and Shigge on a collaborative single titled ‘Sunrise’.

Released under French-Japanese electronic music record label Kitsuné Musique, the new track dropped on major streaming services on Thursday (October 22).

Announcing the single on Instagram, the Petaling Jaya-based artist, real name Michelle Lee, indicated that the idea of the love-themed track came about while confined during the pandemic.

“Lockdown has inspired a more romantic side of me,” she said in the post.

“Sunrise in my bed / Love it / Love is in the air / You know it,” Froya breathes over the catchy beat on ‘Sunrise’. Listen to the track below.

‘Sunrise’ marks the eighth single released by Froya this year, half of which were collaborations with Snowk. In mid-July, Shigge remixed Snowk and Froya’s track ‘Margarita’.

Snowk is a music project by DJ-producers Namy and Fuminori Kagajo, their moniker inspired by how they were both born in a “snow country”.

Hailing from Japan’s West Coast, Shigge is head of the label Yesterday Once More and has helped put Fukuoka on the map in the electronic music scene.