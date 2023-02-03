Fuji Rock Festival announces 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, Lizzo, The Strokes and more

Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival has revealed the lineup for its 2023 edition, with Foo Fighters, Lizzo and The Strokes set to headline.

The festival revealed the packed lineup for the 2023 event on February 3, with Lewis Capaldi, Alanis Morisette, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Balming Tiger, Ginger Root, Denzel Curry, Black Midi and more set to join Foo Fighters, Lizzo and The Strokes. Fuji Rock Festival is set to be held at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata this July 28 to 30, with more acts to be revealed soon.

Advance tickets are now available until March 2 via GanBan at JPY21,000 for a one-day ticket and JPY49,000 for all three days. Prices will increase to JPY22,000 for a one-day ticket and JPY52,000 for a three-day ticket during the second advance sales period before rising to JPY23,000 and JPY55,000 respectively during general ticket sales.

Attendees under 22 years old will be entitled to discounted one-day tickets at JPY18,000 during all sales periods. Children aged 15 years and younger and accompanied by an adult can enter for free.

The 2022 edition of the festival featured the likes of Jack White, Halsey, Foals, Bonobo, Fontaines D.C., Dinosaur Jr, Syd, Arlo Parks, Black Pumas, Tom Misch, Mura Masa, Hiatus Kaiyote, Superorganism, Japanese Breakfast, Snail Mail and more. The annual festival, which was established in 1997, welcomed international performers back last year following a 2021 edition comprising an all-Japanese line-up.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival was cancelled in 2020 and screened classic sets from past years of Fuji Rock online instead.

The Fuji Rock Festival 2023 lineup so far is:

Foo Fighters

Lizzo

The Strokes

Lewis Capaldi

Louis Cole

NxWorries (Anderson Paak & Knxwledge)

Weezer

Alanis Morissette

Cory Wong

Denzel Curry

Slowdive

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Yo La Tengo

Alexander 23

Balming Tiger

Black Midi

Dermot Kennedy

Fever 333

G.Love & Donavon

Frankenreiter

Ginger Root

GoGo Penguin

Gryffin

Idles

Jatayu

Neal Francis

Overmono

Romy

Sudan Archives

TSHA Live

Yard Act

Yung Bae