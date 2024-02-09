Fuji Rock Festival announces first wave of 2024 performers: Kraftwerk, Girl In Red, Turnstile and more

Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival has announced the first line-up for it’s 2024 festival – see the full list below.

Today (February 9), the festival took to social media to share the first line-up, led by Kraftwerk, Girl In Red and Turnstile. Other prominent acts featured on the bill include Floating Points, Ride, Yussef Dayes, Erika De Casier, Fontaines D.C., The Last Dinner Party, No Party For Cao Dong and more.

Fuji Rock Festival 2024 is set to take place from July 26 until July 28 at the Naeba Ski Resort. Tickets are on sale now. More acts are set to be announced in the lead up to the festival.

The current Fuji Rock Festival 2023 line-up is:

Kraftwerk

Girl In Red

Turnstile

Floating Points

Ride

Yussef Dayes

Angie McMahon

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Erika De Casier

Eyedress

Fontaines D.C.

Hiroko Yamamura

The Last Dinner Party

No Party For Cao Dong

NOTD

Rufus Wainwright

Yin Yin

Fuji Rock 2023 was a stacked affair that was headlined by the likes of Foo Fighters, Lizzo and The Strokes. Other artists included Lewis Capaldi, Alanis Morisette, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Balming Tiger, Ginger Root, Denzel Curry, and Black Midi.

The 2022 edition of the festival featured the likes of Jack White, Halsey, Foals, Bonobo, Fontaines D.C., Dinosaur Jr, Syd, Arlo Parks, Black Pumas, Tom Misch, Mura Masa, Hiatus Kaiyote, Superorganism, Japanese Breakfast, Snail Mail and more. The annual festival, which was established in 1997, welcomed international performers back that year following a 2021 edition comprising an all-Japanese line-up. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival was cancelled in 2020 and screened classic sets from past years of Fuji Rock online instead.