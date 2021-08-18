Fuji Rock Festival releases livestream schedule for 2021 event

Fuji Rock Festival has released the livestream schedule for their event this year. The annual Japanese music festival will stream their three-day event on YouTube this weekend (August 20-22).

Earlier today (August 18), the event organizers unveiled its timetable, which features artists such as Man on a Mission, CHAI, Radwimps, and more.

The festival noted that the livestream may feature portions of certain live sets, and time slots may change without prior notice. The livestream will begin at 10.30am (Japan time) on Friday (August 20) and Saturday (August 21), and 11am on Sunday (August 22).

Fuji Rock Festival – which went on a hiatus in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic – will return with a fully Japan-based line-up. Previous iterations have featured a mix of Japanese and international acts.

Organizers have previously stated that the event will abide by strict safety measures for physical attendees.

These include configuring set times to prevent mass congregation at any one stage — audiences will be partitioned by social distance markers, with areas close to the stage tightly controlled in capacity. Moshing and crowd-surfing will be strictly prohibited. There will also not be any tickets available for sale onsite.

The event is moving forward even as Japan undergoes a “state of emergency”. A soft lockdown will last through mid-September, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The emergency will cover nearly 60% of Japan’s population, per Reuters. Less strict “quasi-emergency” measures will be applied to a further 10 prefectures. It is unclear if the soft lockdown will affect the Niigata prefecture, where the music festival will be held.