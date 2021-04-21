Fuji Rock Festival unveils 2021 lineup with Radwimps, CHAI, Man on a Mission and more

Fuji Rock Festival 2021 has announced its 2021 line-up.

As announced last Friday (April 16), the long-running Japanese music festival is set to host an all-local line-up led by rock band Radwimps, nu-metal outfit Man on a Mission, indie rock group CHAI, multi-instrumentalist Cornelius, and screamo veterans Envy.

The festival is due to run from August 20 to 22 at its longtime home of Naeba Ski Resort. Tickets are now available for purchase at their official website. View the full line-up below.

The three-day festival, which traditionally features a mix of Japanese and international acts, will proceed this year with a line-up of only Japan-based acts.

In March, the festival organisers announced their intentions to “abandon bringing foreign artists over” and revive the event – which cancelled its 2020 edition due to the pandemic – while decreasing capacity in accordance with strict health guidelines and measures.

On Saturday (April 17), Fuji Rock Festival released a document of safety measures to be put in place at the event. These include configuring set times to prevent all attendees from congregating at any one stage, and partitioning audiences by social distance markers, with areas close to the stage tightly controlled in capacity. Moshing and crowd-surfing will be strictly prohibited.

Attendees will be required to wear masks throughout the event, and are encouraged to monitor their temperature “every morning each day for five days prior to attending the festival”.

As of April 20, 2021, Japan has had a tally of 535,000 COVID-19 cases, with 9,610 deaths reported.

The 2020 Fuji Rock Festival, which was set to feature international headliners including Tame Impala and The Strokes, was cancelled due to the pandemic. Instead, organisers set up a live YouTube broadcast which streamed clips from past performances at previous editions of the festival.