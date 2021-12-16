Here’s the full line-up for the 2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon music festival

The full performance line-up for this year’s SBS Gayo Daejeon music festival has been revealed.

SBS annocuned the full line-up of performers for the annual year-end programme via a video teaser uploaded to YouTube earlier today (December 16). A total of 25 K-pop actsare set to stage performances at this year’s festival.

Some of the performers include NCT 127, NCT Dream, Red Velvet, Stray Kids, Brave Girls and Tomorrow X Together (TXT), among others. The festival will also see a “special stage” from a quartet of K-Hip-Hop and R&B musicians Simon Dominic, Gray, Loco and Lee Hi, all of whom are signed to the Jay Park-founded AOMG.

The 2021 Gayo Daejeon will be held offline for the first time since 2019 and will be hosted by SHINee singer Key, ITZY’s Yuna and Boom, who also hosted the previous Gayo Daejeon, on Christmas Day (December 25) at 6pm KST. The festival will be held at the Namdong Gymnasium located in Incheon, South Korea.

The theme for this year’s Gayo Daejeon is ‘Welcome’, coinciding with the festival’s first in-person reiteration in nearly two years. SBS, the broadcasting network behind the festival, chose the theme in hopes to “[welcome] the hopeful idea of artists and fans being able to meet again”, per Soompi.

Tickets for the 2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon are now on sale until December 19 via the SBS mobile app.

The full line-up for the 2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon is:

NCT 127

NCT Dream

SHINee’s Key

NU’EST

Red Velvet

OH MY GIRL

Brave Girls

ASTRO

THE BOYZ

Stray Kids

ATEEZ

ITZY

Tomorrow X Together (TXT)

STAYC

aespa

ENHYPEN

IVE

WOODZ (Cho Seung-youn)

SF9’s Taeyang

(G)I-DLE’s Minnie

Lee Chae-yeon

Simon Dominic

Gray

Loco

Lee Hi

Meanwhile, the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) saw BTS lead the winners on the evening of December 11, where the band took home nine awards, becoming the first act to have won every top prize at the ceremony for a third year. Elsewhere at the ceremony, IU won three awards, while aespa and ENHYPEN won two awards each.